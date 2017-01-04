New Jetzee is everything you love about pizza, in a sandwich

Everything you love about a Jet's pizza is now in sandwich form!
Jet's Pizza is introducing the exciting new product: The Jetzee. It starts with fresh deep-dish pizza dough, baked into a crunchy golden crust, then top it off with nine different options:
- Italian
- Veggie
- Chicken Parmesan
- Grilled Chicken
- Ham and Cheese
- Meatball
- Pizza
- Steak and Cheese
- Tuna
They're available for delivery or pick up, order yours at JetsPizza.com.
1 Comment
nonextant
Congratulations.
News is dead. You’ve proven that.