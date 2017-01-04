New Jetzee is everything you love about pizza, in a sandwich

Posted 11:00 AM, January 4, 2017, by , Updated at 10:59AM, January 4, 2017

 Everything you love about a Jet's pizza is now in sandwich form!

Jet's Pizza is introducing the exciting new product: The Jetzee. It starts with fresh deep-dish pizza dough, baked into a crunchy golden crust, then top it off with nine different options:

  • Italian
  • Veggie
  • Chicken Parmesan
  • Grilled Chicken
  • Ham and Cheese
  • Meatball
  • Pizza
  • Steak and Cheese
  • Tuna

They're available for delivery or pick up, order yours at JetsPizza.com.

