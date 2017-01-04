ROSEVILLE, NC — A school resource officer in North Carolina was caught on camera body slamming a student. Now, he is on paid administrative leave and officials are asking for a full review. Amy Culter has more in the video above.
Officer on leave after video shows him body slamming female student
