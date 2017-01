LANSING, Mich. (AP) — People whose property is seized by law enforcement will no longer have to pay a bond to contest the forfeiture under legislation signed by Gov. Rick Snyder.

The law enacted Wednesday is the latest move by lawmakers to address concerns about police taking cash, vehicles and assets from people not convicted of crimes.

Under the old law, people contesting a seizure had to pay a bond worth 10 percent of the property’s value, or at least $250 and not more than $5,000.