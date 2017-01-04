Police: 3 dead, 2 injured in fiery crash on I-75 in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — State police say three people have died following a crash on Interstate 75 in Detroit that shut down a stretch of the freeway.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened early Wednesday along southbound I-75, near the I-94 exit, and at least one of the vehicles burned.

According to police, three other people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

State police Lt. Mike Shaw tells The Detroit News that the freeway was expected to be closed at least through the morning rush hour period.

There was no immediate word about the cause of the crash. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as police investigate.