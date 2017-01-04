× ‘She’s not doing very well:’ Abbie Kopf suffers setback

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The youngest survivor of the Feb. 2016 shooting rampage is “not doing very well,” according to an update posted to the Abbie Kopf recovery Facebook page.

The post Wednesday says 15-year-old Kopf has hypertension, meaning very low blood pressure, and is also experiencing speech issues, the post reads.

Kopf is scheduled for another surgery that will require taking a skin graft from her thigh and rotating her scalp to help cover the section of skull where the bullet exited after she was shot. The surgery is described as being “a lot more intense than the last one,” according to the post.

In October, the teen marked a major milestone: celebrating her 15th birthday. That followed another setback in June, when one of the incisions from Abbie’s surgery became infected. She was forced to undergo surgery to remove a plate that was inserted into her head to get rid of the infection. She had the plate implanted last May to replace part of her skull that was severely damaged by a gunshot wound.

Kopf was one of two survivors of the Feb. 20 shooting that left six people dead at three scenes in the Kalamazoo area.