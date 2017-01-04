× Woodland Mall Sears, Muskegon Kmart to close this spring

CHICAGO – Sears Holdings has announced the impending closure of 26 Sears stores and 78 Kmarts, including locations in West Michigan.

The biggest impact for West Michigan will be the closure this spring of the Sears at the Woodland Mall. The store is one of the anchor stores of the mall.

Also closing will be the Kmart on Apple Avenue in Muskegon. Nine other Michigan Kmarts are closing, including in Lansing and and Jackson.

The Woodland Mall Sears is the only Michigan Sears closing in this round of closures. The ownership of the Woodland Mall has released a statement saying they have already executed a lease with a fashion department store to replace the Sears.

The remaining West Michigan Kmart stores on Plainfield Avenue and in Byron Township closed at the end of 2016.

Click here for the full list. (PDF)