Connect with professionals at Women in Healthcare Leadership Conference

Aspiring or current leaders in the healthcare industry can make professional connections from all over the state at the first ever Women in Healthcare Leadership Conference.

The local nonprofit, the Western Michigan Healthcare Financial Management Association, wants to help professional members of the medical community come together, learn, grow, share and connect.

The conference isn't just for women who are doctors or nurses. All areas of expertise in the healthcare industry such as law, financial, clinical, student, and many others are welcome to meet other professionals and make connections. Men are also invited to attend the conference.

Keynote speaker Amna Seibold, the Mayor of East Grand Rapids and Director of Pathology at St. Mary's Hospital, will be a keynote speaker at the event. She'll lead attendees through a connection activity and small group conversations to foster engagement and mentor and mentee relationships.

The conference is happening January 19 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Eberhard Center.

Tickets range from $25 to $50, and can be purchased online.