Couple and pets escape house fire; one of the oldest homes in Hopkins Twp.

HOPKINS TWP., Mich. - Three people and two dogs were able to escape a house fire early Thursday morning, but the home, built in 1900, burned to the ground.

The first report of the fire came in shortly after 5:00 a.m. at 2910 18th Street, between 130th and 128th Avenues.

Firefighters determined early that there was no saving the home and let the fire run its course. Assistant Fire Chief Bobby Kerber says they don't like to let a home burn, but for the safety of the firefighters, they felt forced to.

The fire is believed to have started on the second floor at the back of the home. Strong, cold winds helped spread the fire throughout the building.

The homeowner, Benny Kraft, tells FOX 17 that his son and his girlfriend and their two dogs were in the home when the fire started. He says he was in the process of getting ready to sell the home, which is one of the oldest in the township.

Firefighters were able to save a toy chest for Kraft's granddaughter.

