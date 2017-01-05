Cycle for a cause at 13th annual The Ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Start off the new year with a healthy lifestyle and a generous heart by taking part in Mercy Health's cycling event, the Ride.

The Ride is an indoor, stationary bike race that's been happening in Norton Shores since 2005.

Over the past 12 years, the Ride has raised over $480,000 to support Heart and Vascular Services at Mercy Health Muskegon.

The Heart and Vascular Services provides many opportunities for the community such as The High School Student Heart Screening Program, Scholarships for Heart Center Rehabilitation Program, and other cardiovascular services that will be available at the new medical center opening in 2019.

For it's 13th year, Mercy Health expects nearly 480 riders of all ages and fitness levels to participate.

The Ride will take place on Saturday, March 11 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Lakes Mall.

Registration cost $400 per team, and $200 for youth teams. If cycling isn't for you, they're still looking for people to volunteer, sponsor a rider or team, or just to stop by The Lakes Mall to cheer on the cyclists.

The registration deadline for riders and sponsors is February 20.