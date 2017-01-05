Gov. Snyder approves higher speed limits on rural highways

Posted 1:21 PM, January 5, 2017, by
Getty Images

Getty Images

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation to let Michigan motorists drive faster on at least 1,500 miles of rural highways as long as safety studies say the higher speed limits are OK.

The bill enacted Thursday authorizes a 75 mph speed limit on 600 miles of freeways and a 65 mph limit on 900 miles of other roads.

The limits will be raised within a year if a study shows it is safe and the new limits are no more than what 15 percent of traffic is exceeding.

Proponents say speed limits are too low in rural areas.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

    • Friendly Nerd

      Nah, speed doesn’t kill.

      It’s that sudden stop that’ll get you.

      [Serious note: I must disagree on current speeds being too fast, although I’m not sure 65 is such a great idea on non-interstate roadways.]

      Reply