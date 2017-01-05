Illinois girl dies in skiing crash in northern Michigan

THOMPSONVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A 10-year-old Illinois girl who died following a New Year’s Day skiing accident in northern Michigan is being mourned in her hometown.

A weekend funeral is planned for Delaney O’Connell of La Grange, who died of what authorities say was a closed head injury.

The Chicago Tribune reports Delaney was a well-loved, artistic and bookish fourth-grader. Michael Michowski, principal of Cossitt Avenue School, says she was “always quick with a hug.” WLS-TV says purple ribbons were displayed in the Chicago suburb in her memory.

Crystal Mountain, a ski resort in Michigan’s Benzie County, said the accident was Sunday during a group ski lesson on an intermediate trail. She struck a tree and was wearing a helmet. She was transported to a Grand Rapids hospital, where she died Monday.