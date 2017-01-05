Kalamazoo man critically injured when hit by a car

TEXAS TWP., Mich. – A Kalamazoo man is in critical condition after being hit by a car early Thursday morning.

The crash happened on 9th Street near West N Avenue about 6:45am.  Deputies say that Jason Cunningham was crossing the street and was not in a crosswalk.  He was taken to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Deputies say they interviewed the driver, a 51-year-old Kalamazoo man, and charges are not being sought at this time.

9th Street was closed for about 30 minutes.

