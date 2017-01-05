Man to stand trial for murder near GRCC

Posted 11:21 AM, January 5, 2017, by , Updated at 11:22AM, January 5, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A man accused of killing a woman near Grand Rapids Community College last spring will go to trial.

Marcus Bivins was arrested in April for the death of Jeanne Huntoon.  Her body was found near the GRCC campus with stab wounds.  Bivins was arrested after surveillance video showed him allegedly moving Huntoon's body after the killing.

In an interview with FOX 17 last year, Bivins said that his mind "just snapped."

Bivins is charged with Open Murder, 1st degree.  He is being held without bond.

 

