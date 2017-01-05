MSNBC hires Greta Van Susteren for evening show

Posted 2:21 PM, January 5, 2017, by
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 12: Commentator Greta Van Susteren attends the 2016 Forbes Women's Summit at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on May 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 12: Commentator Greta Van Susteren attends the 2016 Forbes Women’s Summit at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on May 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC says it has hired former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren to host a daily, Washington-based news program at the dinner hour.

Just like Tucker Carlson, who Fox named as Megyn Kelly’s prime-time replacement on Thursday, Van Susteren completes the cable news hat trick: hosting shows on CNN, Fox and MSNBC. Her show will air at 6 p.m. ET.

A lawyer, Van Susteren got her start in television for CNN analyzing O.J. Simpson’s trial, and that evolved into a regular role. After more than a decade at Fox, she left abruptly in late summer following a financial disagreement, saying Fox no longer felt like home.

MSNBC had an open time slot following the end of Mark Halperin and John Heilemann’s political show.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s