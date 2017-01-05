More than 1000 people without power in Ottawa County

UPDATE – The outage map is showing – just before 8:30 p.m. – that the Jenison outage has been largely cleared, leaving a little over 1,200 residents in the Zeeland area without power.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Thousands are without power Thursday evening across Ottawa County.

As of 8 p.m., the Consumers Energy outage map shows nearly 6,700 customers without power in the areas surrounding Zeeland and Jenison.

Consumers Energy says they’re not sure at this time on what caused the outage. The map shows that power is expected to be restored around 10 p.m.

