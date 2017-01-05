× Patrick Miles to resign as US attorney for Western Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. attorney assigned to Michigan’s Western District plans to step down from his post later this month.

Patrick Miles Jr. has announced his resignation at the end of President Barack Obama’s administration. It will be effective at noon on Jan. 20.

The 49-year-old Miles spent 21 years in private law practice as a business attorney in Grand Rapids. He ran and lost in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District against incumbent Rep. Justin Amash.

He has been U.S. attorney for western Michigan since 2012. The office covers 49 counties, including Michigan’s entire Upper Peninsula.

During his tenure, the office obtained 31 federal racketeering, firearm, drug distribution and other convictions against members of the Holland Latin Kings gang.