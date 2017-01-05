Pistons hold off Hornets when Belinelli’s shot is too late

AUBURN HILLS, MI - JANUARY 05: Boban Marjanovic #51 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates a first half play with Ish Smith #14, Marcus Morris #13, and Tobias Harris #34 while playing the Charlotte Hornets at the Palace of Auburn Hills on January 5, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Marco Belinelli nearly pulled off one of the craftiest buzzer beaters in memory, but his bank shot was disallowed because it came too late, and the Detroit Pistons held on for a 115-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night.

Belinelli was inbounding from the sideline with 0.5 seconds remaining and the Hornets down by one. Detroit’s Marcus Morris was guarding the inbounder but had his back turned, and Belinelli bounced the ball off him and caught the carom. He then took a shot that banked in, but it was waved off — and a video review confirmed the basket came just after time expired.

Kemba Walker scored 20 of his 32 points in the final period, helping Charlotte rally from a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit.

 

