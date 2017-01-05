Reports: WMU coach PJ Fleck going to Minnesota

Posted 10:43 PM, January 5, 2017, by , Updated at 11:12PM, January 5, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Western Michigan University Coach PJ Fleck is reportedly accepting an agreement with the University of Minnesota to become their new head coach, according to our affiliate station in Minneapolis.

FOX 9 (KMSP) is citing two sources close to the agreement who say that Fleck has tentatively agreed to a deal Thursday night that will have him with the Golden Gophers for 6 years with a pay of $21 million.

PJ Fleck and the WMU Broncos went undefeated in the 2016 regular season and went to the Cotton Bowl for the first time ever. They lost to the Wisconsin Badgers 24-16.

The television station is reporting that a press conference announcing the decision will be held Friday afternoon. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest.

