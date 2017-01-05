× State Unemployment Insurance Agency announces sweeping changes; director reassigned

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is making changes after years of complaints from residents.

The FOX 17 Problem Solvers have been investigating claims for over two years of people being accused of UIA fraud, when a computer system showed that they had received benefits that they had not received.

Wanda Stokes, the Director of the Talent Investment Agency, which oversees the UIA released a three-point plan Thursday to improve the unemployment system. The three points are customer service, organization evaluation, and identifying and addressing fraud.

UIA Director Sharon Moffett-Massey has been reassigned, but will still be part of the TIA team, according to the press statement. Bruce Noll, the TIA’s legislative liaison will be the new Acting Assistant Director of the UIA and will lead during a national search for a replacement.

In addressing the problems unearthed by FOX 17, the agency says that there will be changes to make sure that the staff reviews potential fraud cases, instead of relying on computer software. They say they will also address how resident interact with the agency by phone, online, on mobile devices and in person.

“We need to work quickly,” Stokes said in a press release. “At all times we must remember that we are here to serve our state’s residents and employers. When people are looking for work, they look to us for help and we must do our best to get them the help they are entitled to.”