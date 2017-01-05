Woman, 19, dies in Albion Twp. crash

ALBION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 19-year-old woman from Homer died Thursday after a crash in Albion Township.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. on M-99 at H Drive S.

The woman was driving north on M-99 when officials say she lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle left the road and rolled over several times in a field, officials said in a release.

The woman was ejected during the crash and died while en route to the hospital. Her name was not released.

The crash remains under investigation.