2 arrested on several felony charges following Kalamazoo drug bust

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people have been arrested on multiple drug and weapon felony charges after law enforcement in Kalamazoo searched their home Thursday.

It happened in the 700 block of Hawley Street.

Law enforcement officials say they received numerous complaints of drug activity and violence in the neighborhood and obtained a search warrant.

When the Kalamazoo Valley enforcement team and Kalamazoo’s Metro SWAT team entered the home they found two handguns stationed at each door of the home.

Police also found two loaded shotguns, one which was stolen out of Battle Creek last year, in addition to crack cocaine, powdered cocaine and a large amount of money.

Of the three adults in the home, two were arrested on several felony charges. Police are only identifying the suspects as a 35-year-old Kalamazoo man and a 31-year-old man from Detroit.

Both are awaiting arraignment in the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding illegal drugs or firearms activity is urged to contact KVET at 269-337-8880, or report an anonymous tip to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com