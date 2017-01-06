× Cher to star in Lifetime movie about Flint Water Crisis

HOLLYWOOD – The Flint Water Crisis will be a Lifetime Original Movie, according to movie industry website Deadline.com .

The film will star Cher, in only her second-ever Lifetime movie. Cher will also be listed as executive producer, along with Craig Zadan, Neil Meron and Katie Couric. Bruce Beresford, who has been nominated in the past for an Oscar for 1983’s Tender Mercies, will direct.

An air date has not been determined as the movie has not yet been formally greenlighted. Production is expected to start in the spring.

Cher has been involved in assisting in Flint and has encouraged other celebrities to help as well.