Cher to star in Lifetime movie about Flint Water Crisis

Posted 9:51 AM, January 6, 2017, by
MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 07: Cher campaigns for Hillary Clinton on November 7, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 07: Cher campaigns for Hillary Clinton on November 7, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD – The Flint Water Crisis will be a Lifetime Original Movie, according to movie industry website Deadline.com .

The film will star Cher, in only her second-ever Lifetime movie.  Cher will also be listed as executive producer, along with Craig Zadan, Neil Meron and Katie Couric.  Bruce Beresford, who has been nominated in the past for an Oscar for 1983’s Tender Mercies, will direct.

An air date has not been determined as the movie has not yet been formally greenlighted.  Production is expected to start in the spring.

Cher has been involved in assisting in Flint and has encouraged other celebrities to help as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment