Dallas woman sues Uber, Honda for crash that paralyzed her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- A Dallas woman is suing Uber and Honda after a crash left her paralyzed, according to KDAF-TV.

Sarah Milburn, 24, thought she was doing the right thing when she hailed an Uber car after a night out in November, 2015. Her lawsuit claims driver Arian Yusufzai ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, causing a rollover crash that left her paralyzed from the chest down.

Milburn claims after the crash she learned Yusufzai had a criminal history, he did not own the Honda Odyssey he was driving, and the car was uninsured. The owner of the car also has a criminal record and has been arrested with Yusufzai in the past, according to the suit.

The Milburn family are suing Uber, Honda, the Uber driver and the owner of the Uber car, according to the Dallas Morning News.

"She can't get out of bed on her own, can't go to the bathroom on her own," her father, John Milburn, told KDFW-TV. "The issues that she has to deal with are things that we all take for granted."

After extensive therapy, Milburn has regained limited use of her limbs, but is unable to walk on her own.

“Millions of people trust Uber with their lives every day, and they have no idea who they are getting in the car with,” Milburn told KDFW.

So far, none of the defendants have commented on the pending lawsuit.