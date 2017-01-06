Detroit girl dies in car after having tonsils removed

DETROIT (AP) — The mother of a 9-year-old Detroit girl who had her tonsils removed says she died just three hours after leaving a hospital.

A month later, Sonia Gambrell tells The Detroit News she’s still trying to get answers about the death of Anyialah Greer. She wonders how her daughter could die from cardiac arrest after a routine procedure.

Autopsy reports still are incomplete. But medical reports reviewed by the News indicate that Anyialah could have had an obstructed airway, complications from anesthesia or an unknown heart condition. She died Dec. 8 after her release from Children’s Hospital in Troy.

Detroit Medical Center, which owns the hospital, declined to comment on any specific questions about Anyialah’s care. It says it’s “deeply saddened” by the girl’s death. A lawsuit is planned.

1 Comment