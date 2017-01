× Early pile-up closes part of US-131 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A crash involvingĀ multiple vehicles closed the northbound lanes of US-131 in downtown Grand Rapids early Friday.

The pileup took place around 4:20 a.m., and several injuries were reported.

All lanes of the northbound side of the highway were blocked, and traffic was backed up to Hall Street despite the early hour.