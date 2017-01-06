Get ready for Spring Break at Lakeshore Fitness Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At the beginning of the new year, many are in that "get fit by spring break" mentality, and there's a refreshing new option to get started.

Muskegon Community College just reopened the Lakeshore Fitness Center, where they have brand new equipment and programs to help create the new you.

Along with new equipment, they also have certified fitness trainers and a variety of classes so working out is fun rather than a burden.

Enroll by January 14, and you'll not only get free enrollment into the fitness center, but trainers will give you a free BodyAge assessment. By taking the BodyAge assessment, trainers can help create an exercise program that is right for you.

The MCC Lakeshore Fitness Center is located at 900 West Western Avenue in Downtown Muskegon. For more details on their programs and hours, call (231) 722-9322.