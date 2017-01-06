Godwin Heights improves to 6-0
-
Godwin Heights beats Lowell 84-50
-
Godwin Heights tops Hudsonville for season opening win
-
Godwin Heights wins Cornerstone Gold Division Championship 69-67
-
Wayland beats Lowell in Cornerstone Holiday Tournament
-
Godwin Heights Advances in the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament
-
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central shuts out Godwin Heights, 43-0
-
Unity Christian wins showdown with South Christian in district semifinal
-
Battle for Portage featured on week 7 of the Blitz
-
Rockford and Hudsonville ready do it all over again
-
#3 Davenport beats Siena Heights, 84-57
-
-
Godwin Heights Runs Past Holland 87-43
-
Classroom of the Week: Godwin Heights HS focuses on giving students career opportunities
-
Belding vs. Godwin Heights