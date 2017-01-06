Grand Haven Boys Win by 10

Posted 11:51 PM, January 6, 2017, by

CALEDONIA, Mich. -- The Grand Haven boy's basketball team traveled to Caledonia on Friday in an OK Red matchup. They won 67-57.

