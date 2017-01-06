Lions Game Day show airs Saturday; Your Wildcard Weekend TV Viewing Guide

Posted 4:37 PM, January 6, 2017
Golden Tate takes on his old team this weekend in the playoffs (Jamie McDonald/Getty Images photo)

GRAND RAPIDS – We have at least one more week of Detroit Lions football, so we have at least one more week of Lions Game Day.

The weekly show that normally airs Sunday morning, will air this Saturday afternoon at 3:00pm on FOX 17.  The Lions play Saturday night at 8:15pm on NBC.

Here’s your complete Wild Card Weekend Viewing Guide:

Saturday

  • Lions Game Day – 3:00pm on FOX 17
  • Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans – 4:30pm – ESPN
  • Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks – 8:15pm – NBC

Sunday

  • Miami at Pittsburgh – 1:00pm – CBS
  • New York Giants at Green Bay – 4:30pm – FOX 17

Lions Game Day will return next week…if the Lions win Saturday.

