Lions Game Day show airs Saturday; Your Wildcard Weekend TV Viewing Guide

GRAND RAPIDS – We have at least one more week of Detroit Lions football, so we have at least one more week of Lions Game Day.

The weekly show that normally airs Sunday morning, will air this Saturday afternoon at 3:00pm on FOX 17. The Lions play Saturday night at 8:15pm on NBC.

Here’s your complete Wild Card Weekend Viewing Guide:

Saturday

Lions Game Day – 3:00pm on FOX 17

Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans – 4:30pm – ESPN

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks – 8:15pm – NBC

Sunday

Miami at Pittsburgh – 1:00pm – CBS

New York Giants at Green Bay – 4:30pm – FOX 17

Lions Game Day will return next week…if the Lions win Saturday.