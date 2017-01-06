Local woman honored in Michelle Obama’s final speech as FLOTUS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Local counselor Terri Tchorzynski earned some national recognition Friday. She was invited to the White House to be honored as the 2017 High School Counselor of the Year.

Tchorzynski works at the Calhoun Area Career Center in Battle Creek. In a room full of her peers, she talked about why she loves her job and the impact she has on helping students figure out their next steps after graduation.

First Lady Michelle Obama praised Tchorzynski for her efforts and said that as a result, 75 percent of seniors at her school are now taking key college application steps.

"Under Terri's Leadership, more students than ever before attended workshops, resume writing, and FAFSA completion," Obama said. "And all of this is just one small part of what Terri does for her students each day."

Tchorzynski had the opportunity to introduce the First Lady after she spoke, and said there was "no greater honor".

Watch the video above to see more of the remarks made during the ceremony