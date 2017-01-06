Mich. Senator Stabenow opposes Betsy DeVos for Education Department head

Posted 9:08 AM, January 6, 2017, by
Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D), Mich.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D), Mich.

 

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow says she will vote against Betty DeVos as the next head of the U.S. Education Department.

The Michigan Democrat says she talked to DeVos. Stabenow says DeVos’ support for charter schools has “seriously undermined public education” in the state.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: (L to R) President-elect Donald Trump looks on as Betsy DeVos, his nominee for Secretary of Education, speaks at the DeltaPlex Arena, December 9, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. President-elect Donald Trump is continuing his victory tour across the country. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – DECEMBER 9: (L to R) President-elect Donald Trump looks on as Betsy DeVos, his nominee for Secretary of Education, speaks at the DeltaPlex Arena, December 9, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. President-elect Donald Trump is continuing his victory tour across the country. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

DeVos, the former head of the Michigan Republican Party, is in favor of giving parents more education options. Her husband, Dick DeVos, started a charter high school in the Grand Rapids area that focuses on aviation and engineering.

The U.S. Senate will hold a confirmation hearing for DeVos on Wednesday.

Ed Patru, a spokesman for a group called Friends of Betsy DeVos, tells the Detroit Free Press that Stabenow and DeVos still can find “common ground” on education issues.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s