Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 6

1. Broncos coach P.J. Fleck is expected to make an announcement that he’s leaving Western Michigan University, and row the boat to Minnesota.

According to Fox 9 in Minneapolis, Coach Fleck is going to take over as head football coach for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The same report says Fleck has an early agreement for a six year, $21 million contract.

A source says a press conference is scheduled for Friday at 12 p.m. at the University’s stadium.

This comes after the Broncos undefeated regular season, a conference championship, and a trip to the Cotton Bowl.

2. Speed limits will be faster on hundreds of miles of roads in Michigan.

Governor Snyder just signed a bill allowing a speed limit increase in some places, as long as traffic studies prove it’s safe.

The bill allows a 75 miles-per-hour limit on 600-miles of freeways and a limit of 65 miles-per-hour on 900 other roads.

The changes would go into effect within a year after the safety study is complete.

3. If you want to learn how to ski, you have a chance to do that while trying to break a world record on Friday.

Ski resorts across the U.S. and Canada are taking part in a record attempt for the World’s Largest Lesson.

All lessons will take place simultaneously, across seven different time zones.

Here in Michigan, it’ll be happening at 1 p.m. Ski resorts participating include Boyne Mountain Resort, Timber Ridge Ski Area, and a few others.

4. If you’re engaged or getting ready to walk down the aisle soon, then you’ll want to check out the huge bridal show that’s happening this weekend.

It’s West Michigan’s largest and longest-running show for brides and grooms, and it’s going on at the DeVos Place on Friday and Saturday.

There will be industry experts, various venues, and food samples to try. Plus, there will be a fashion show to check out.

Fill out a form online to get one free ticket, additional tickets are $5.

5. There’s a new gadget that’s being called the world’s biggest flash drive.

It’s called the Data Traveler Ultimate GT flash drive. The creators are calling it the world’s largest flash drive because it can store up to two terabytes of data.

The actual physical size of the drive is pretty small, which is less than three inches long.

Kingston Technology unveiled the device at the CES Show in Las Vegas this week

The price tag is still under wraps, but the last flash drive they created cost about $2,700.