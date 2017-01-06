New Michigan law gives extra protection to cities in slip-and-fall cases
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — It’s likely to be harder to sue local governments in Michigan over a fall on a defective sidewalk.
Gov. Rick Snyder this week signed a law that gives local governments some extra protection: the so-called open-and-obvious defense that’s long been available to private businesses.
Under the defense, a local government can argue that a defect in a sidewalk or other public property should have been “open and obvious” to the person who was injured. It can be a tough legal threshold to overcome.
Personal injury lawyers oppose the law. They say local governments now will be effectively immune to lawsuits and have no incentive to fix broken sidewalks.
2 comments
Bob
Surly Grand Rapids doesn’t have to worry about anyone tripping and falling on the city sidewalks. After all the tax payer voted in a millage to repair all the sidewalks in Grand Rapids.
Well maybe the city still has to worry, because I can’t see where the city has spent any money repairing sidewalks. I am starting to think someone pockets are being lined with tax payers money.
Matthew
Open and obvious to fix as well. Also tell that to the 89 year-old lady who has no choice but to walk the same way to the grocery store every day.