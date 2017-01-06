Reports: PJ Fleck heading to Minnesota

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Multiple sources are reporting this morning that Western Michigan University football coach PJ Fleck is the next head coach of the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Thursday night, FOX 9 Sports in Minneapolis had tweeted they had heard confirmation of a days-long rumor. Friday morning, Sports Illustrated, ESPN, USA Today and other college football websites posted confirmations as well.

PJ Fleck and the WMU Broncos went undefeated in the 2016 regular season and went to the Cotton Bowl for the first time ever. They lost to the Wisconsin Badgers 24-16.

The television station is reporting that a press conference announcing the decision will be held Friday afternoon.

FOX 9 has learned through multiple sources that PJ Fleck has a tentative agreement with #Gophers to be the next head coach. 6-yr, $21M range — FOX 9 Sports (@Fox9Sports) January 6, 2017