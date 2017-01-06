WMU football coach, P.J. Fleck, heading to Minnesota

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Multiple sources are reporting this morning that Western Michigan University football coach PJ Fleck is the next head coach of the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Thursday night, FOX 9 Sports in Minneapolis had tweeted they had heard confirmation of a days-long rumor. Friday morning, Sports Illustrated, ESPN, USA Today and other college football websites posted confirmations as well.

The Western Michigan Division of Intercollegiate Athletics issued a statement saying they had been informed the Fleck “intends to accept the head football coach position at the University of Minnesota.”

The school says they are starting a national search for their next coach.

PJ Fleck and the WMU Broncos went undefeated in the 2016 regular season and went to the Cotton Bowl for the first time ever. They lost to the Wisconsin Badgers 24-16.