Police: Driver identified in Montcalm County hit-and-run

Posted 5:26 PM, January 6, 2017, by

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left two people injured has been identified as a 20-year-old man from Lowell.

The Dec. 19 crash happened at the intersection of Miller Road and Fenwick Road in Fairplain Township.

Troopers say just before 9 a.m. Dec. 19 the suspect was driving north on Miller Road when he blew through the stop sign at West Fenwick Road, hitting the side of Sadie Haglund’s eastbound vehicle.  Her car spun into the westbound lane, hitting another vehicle head on.

The driver of the third vehicle, 31-year-old Trevor Towne, was hospitalized with serious injuries after the crash.  Haglund was also injured in the crash.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle was located during the investigation.  The case is being forwarded to the Montcalm County Prosecutor’s Office.

