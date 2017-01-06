× Police: Red kettle with donations snatched from Kalamazoo area

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP Mich. — Police in the Kalamazoo area are asking for help after someone grabbed a Salvation Army Kettle and took off late last month.

It happened back on December 27 around 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Gull Road in Kalamazoo Township.

Police say they don’t know how much money was in the kettle, but if you recognize the person in the survellience picture, you’re asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The number to call is 269-343-0568 or Silent Observer at 269.343-2100.