Reynolds, Fisher laid to rest at Hollywood Hills cemetery

Posted 9:20 PM, January 6, 2017, by
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Actresses Debbie Reynolds (L), recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher have been laid to rest together at a sprawling Los Angeles cemetery favored by celebrities. The mother and daughter had a private joint funeral Friday at Forest Lawn – Hollywood Hills the day after a memorial at their two neighboring houses.

Minimal details were revealed about the ceremony or the final resting places of the two actresses who died on consecutive days last week.

But Reynolds’ son and Fisher’s brother Todd Fisher talked to reporters afterward, telling them that Carrie Fisher was cremated before the funeral and her ashes put in her favorite possession, a giant porcelain Prozac pill.

Todd Fisher said the funeral was “fitting and beautiful.” He said he and other relatives will now plan a public memorial for the two women.

