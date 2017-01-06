Rockets Clip Squires 48-47
-
20,000 votes separate Trump and Clinton in Michigan
-
Lions fall to New York Giants 17-6 to drop to 9-5
-
Rocket Pies specializes in Naples style pizza: Neapolitan
-
Tight races remain in three battlegrounds: Nevada, North Carolina and Ohio
-
Rocket launch reignites space station deliveries in Virginia
-
-
Harden scores 28 for Rockets in 99-96 win over Pistons
-
Lottery jackpots hit highs in pre-Thanksgiving drawings
-
Unity Christian downs Hamilton, 47-20
-
GVSU crushes Trinity Christian, 85-48
-
GR Christian beats FH Central, 47-33, in CU Holiday Hoops Tournament
-
-
No. 14 WMU still unbeaten after 55-35 rout of Toledo
-
Dozens of Michigan suppliers build parts for Mars spaceship
-
Kelloggsville beats Belding, 48-28