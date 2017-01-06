Small critter adoption fees waived at HSWM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to a very special Friday's Friend, Blitzen the bunny! She's a six-month-old female and up for adoption.

If her charm and cute looks don't entice someone to bring Blitzen and her other rabbit friends home, the Humane Society of West Michigan are having an adoption special. All small animals will have their adoption fees waived until January 8, so be sure to adopt before Sunday.

Dogs also have an adoption special in celebration of the new year. Through January 29 dogs 5 months and older have an adoption fee of $75, which includes neutering, vaccines, and microchips.

For more information or to adopt an animal, contact the Humane Society of West Michigan at (616) 453-8900.