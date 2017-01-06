Superheroes, videogames, and tunes in Todd’s Weekend Adventures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weekend forecast looks pretty cold and nasty, so it's probably a good idea to find some events and activities that are indoors.

Bring your kids dressed as their favorite caped crusader or beyond for Grand Rapids Griffins Superhero Night on Saturday. There will be lots of fun photo ops as Superman, Batman and Flash pose for photos before the Griffins hit the ice against Rockford Ice Hogs. The puck hits the ice at 7 p.m. and the first 2,500 fans will get a goalie helmet bank.

Gamers and beyond will enjoy the catchy tunes from Mario, Zelda, Sonic the Hedgehog and more as the Grand Rapids Symphony presents Video Games: Live at DeVos Performance Hall. On top of the heart pounding sounds, there will be synchronized lighting effects that go along with a wonderful video experience. Get your tickets for Saturday's 8 p.m. performance here.

The annual Winter Jam Tour, featuring multiple christian music artists, draws thousands to Van Andel Arena each year and Sunday will be no exception. This is a family friendly event with tickets costing only $10 at the door for ages 2 and up. Some of the headliners this year are Grammy nominee Britt Nicole along with Tenth Avenue North. For more information click here.