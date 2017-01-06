The ‘ultimate video game experience’ comes to DeVos Performance Hall Saturday

Posted 6:03 AM, January 6, 2017, by , Updated at 06:04AM, January 6, 2017
videogameslive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are looking to experience video games in real life on the big screen, check out the Video Games Live! happening Saturday at DeVos Performance Hall.

Video game enthusiasts will be able to hear original music from their favorite games like Mario, Zelda, Halo, and Final Fantasy.

Grand Rapids Symphony’s guest conductor Emmanuel Fratianni will lead the live performance of accompanied by images and video from the games.

The show was co-created and produced by Tommy Tallarico, the cousin of Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler. Tallarico is the host for this years Video Games Live!.

Ticket prices range from $30-70 before tax and other fees. To purchase tickets, click here.

