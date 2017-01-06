× Thousands of Consumers Energy customers to experience outage Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy says approximately 2,400 customers will be without power for 30 minutes Saturday in portions of Gaines Township and Kentwood.

The work involves taking a substation near 68th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue SE out of service for repair.

Consumers says this outage is expected to last no more than 30 minutes and affects Kent County customers roughly a mile east and west of Kalamazoo Avenue SE from Christie Avenue SE south to approximately 100th Street SE.

Customers were notified ahead of time with post cards, according to a news release from Consumers Energy.

A backup date for the outage is the same time on Sunday.