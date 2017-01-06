× Thousands of Consumers Energy customers to experience outage Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy says approximately 2,400 customers will be without power for 30 minutes Saturday in portions of Gaines Township and Kentwood.

The work involves taking a substation near 68th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue SE out of service for repair.

Consumers says this outage, scheduled for 2:30 a.m. Saturday, is expected to last no more than 30 minutes and affects Kent County customers roughly a mile east and west of Kalamazoo Avenue SE from Christie Avenue SE south to approximately 100th Street SE.

Customers were notified ahead of time with post cards, according to a news release from Consumers Energy.

A backup date for the outage is the same time on Sunday.