× Two adults, two children treated at hospital following suspicious fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two adults and two children sought treatments for non life-threatening injuries, after they escaped from a late-night house fire in Kalamazoo. Police are treating it as suspicious.

It happened Thursday night in the 1200 block of 4th Street at around 10:31 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the home completely engulfed in flames, and started a defensive fire attack.

It took crews about two hours to control the blaze in the frigid temperatures.

The two adults and two children who were able to escape are expected to be okay. The nature of their injuries is not clear at this time. The Red Cross has been called in to help the victims.

Investigators are calling the fire suspicious at this time, but no further details were provided.