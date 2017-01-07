× 2 fugitives being sought from Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —The Michigan Department of Corrections and the Wyoming Police Department are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of two wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area.

The pair are as follows:

NEWBERG, Nathan Noel

B/M Age 29 5’10” 205 lbs Brown eyes, black hair

Tattoos: none

AKA: none

Priors: Assault by Strangulation, Weapons – Possession by a Felon; Carrying a Concealed Weapon

LNA – 2100 block of Quarry Dr., Hudsonville, MI

Charge: Parole Absconder

Original Charge: Assault by Strangulation, Weapons – Possession by a Felon; Carrying a Concealed Weapon

DOW: 09/22/2016

Agency: Michigan Department of Corrections

VENEGAS, Carlos Adrian

W/M Age 29 5’09” 190 lbs Brown eyes, brown hair

Tattoos: none

AKA: none

Priors: Sexual Assault; Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

LNA – 800 block of Muriel SW, Wyoming, MI

Charge: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

DOW: 04/13/2016

Agency: Wyoming Police Department