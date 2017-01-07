2 fugitives being sought from Grand Rapids area

Posted 4:27 PM, January 7, 2017, by , Updated at 04:31PM, January 7, 2017
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —The Michigan Department of Corrections and the Wyoming Police Department are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of two wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area.

The pair are as follows:

NEWBERG, Nathan Noel

B/M    Age 29         5’10”   205  lbs     Brown eyes, black hair

Tattoos:  none

AKA:  none

Priors:   Assault by Strangulation, Weapons – Possession by a Felon; Carrying a Concealed Weapon

LNA –    2100 block of Quarry Dr., Hudsonville, MI

Charge:  Parole Absconder

Original Charge:  Assault by Strangulation, Weapons – Possession by a Felon; Carrying a Concealed Weapon

DOW:  09/22/2016

Agency: Michigan Department of Corrections

VENEGAS, Carlos Adrian

W/M       Age 29          5’09”   190 lbs     Brown eyes, brown hair

Tattoos:  none

AKA:  none

Priors:  Sexual Assault; Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

LNA –  800 block of Muriel SW, Wyoming, MI

Charge:  Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

DOW:  04/13/2016

Agency: Wyoming Police Department

 

