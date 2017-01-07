2 fugitives being sought from Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —The Michigan Department of Corrections and the Wyoming Police Department are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of two wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area.
The pair are as follows:
NEWBERG, Nathan Noel
B/M Age 29 5’10” 205 lbs Brown eyes, black hair
Tattoos: none
AKA: none
Priors: Assault by Strangulation, Weapons – Possession by a Felon; Carrying a Concealed Weapon
LNA – 2100 block of Quarry Dr., Hudsonville, MI
Charge: Parole Absconder
Original Charge: Assault by Strangulation, Weapons – Possession by a Felon; Carrying a Concealed Weapon
DOW: 09/22/2016
Agency: Michigan Department of Corrections
VENEGAS, Carlos Adrian
W/M Age 29 5’09” 190 lbs Brown eyes, brown hair
Tattoos: none
AKA: none
Priors: Sexual Assault; Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
LNA – 800 block of Muriel SW, Wyoming, MI
Charge: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
DOW: 04/13/2016
Agency: Wyoming Police Department