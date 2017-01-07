Calvin holds for narrow win over Albion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- One game after earning his 400th win as head coach at Calvin, Kevin Vande Streek earned his 401st win in the narrowest of fashions. Calvin beat Albion, 71-70, at home on Saturday.
