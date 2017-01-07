Cold grip gradually eases by tomorrow

Posted 6:21 AM, January 7, 2017, by
7-day

WEST MICHIGAN — Yesterday’s high of 14° and low of 2° in Grand Rapids were both 17 degrees below the long term average for the date. This type of cold weather will continue today, but the cold air should lose its grip a little by tomorrow and Monday.

In the meantime, however, we can still expect some lake effect snow as that cold air crosses Lake Michigan upon westerly winds. Here’s how Future Track HD sees things this afternoon:

future_track_hd

As you can see, bands of snow will continue to stream inland from the big lake today. Some snow is also possible tonight in some cases, with up to 3 inches of total accumulation:

future_track_snowfall

The heaviest totals are expected to be west of US-131.

High pressure will build in tomorrow, causing the snow showers to taper off. We’re also expecting more sunshine tomorrow along with slightly milder temperatures. Highs should break 20°, and we should be well into the 40s by Tuesday afternoon with a mix of rain and snow.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s