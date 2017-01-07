× Cold grip gradually eases by tomorrow

WEST MICHIGAN — Yesterday’s high of 14° and low of 2° in Grand Rapids were both 17 degrees below the long term average for the date. This type of cold weather will continue today, but the cold air should lose its grip a little by tomorrow and Monday.

In the meantime, however, we can still expect some lake effect snow as that cold air crosses Lake Michigan upon westerly winds. Here’s how Future Track HD sees things this afternoon:

As you can see, bands of snow will continue to stream inland from the big lake today. Some snow is also possible tonight in some cases, with up to 3 inches of total accumulation:

The heaviest totals are expected to be west of US-131.

High pressure will build in tomorrow, causing the snow showers to taper off. We’re also expecting more sunshine tomorrow along with slightly milder temperatures. Highs should break 20°, and we should be well into the 40s by Tuesday afternoon with a mix of rain and snow.