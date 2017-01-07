× Fire breaks out at Kalamazoo senior living high-rise

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Residents living in the Crosstown Parkway Apartments, 550 W Crosstown Pkwy., in Kalamazoo say they woke up to large flames and heavy smoke early Saturday morning.

Creed Stegall, who lives on the ninth floor on the opposite side of the building where the fire started, says he quickly got dressed and started knocking on peoples doors to get them out of the building.

Stegall says he was awaken by a large number of first responders around 3 and 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

There is still no word on any injuries, how the fire started, or just how many people are displaced.

