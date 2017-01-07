× Fort Lauderdale shooting suspect behind bars, press conference scheduled for later today

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — The lone gunman suspected of killing 5 people and wounding 8 others Friday at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport is now behind bars.

26-year-old Esteban Ruiz Santiago was lodged in the Broward County Jail as of Saturday.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday between the airport’s terminal one and two with special agent in charge of the Miami Division George Piro and Sheriff Scott Israel.

The FBI is now the lead into this investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

As for the victims, their names have not yet been released pending notification of their next of kin.